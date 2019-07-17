Menu

Friendly Fires to play Birmingham

Indie rockers Friendly Fires will play Birmingham later this year.

The St Albans trio will hit the toad in support of their new album, Inforescent, set to be released next month.

Formed in 2006, the band are best known for songs such as Skeleton Boy, Jump I the Pool, Heaven Let Me In, Blue Cassette, Paris and more.

In 2008 they released their debut album and were shortlisted for the Mercury Prize the following year.

Friendly Fires will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on November 1.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, July 26.

