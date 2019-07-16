Birmingham Squeeze show to benefit food banks

Speaking about the tour, lead singer and guitarist Glenn Tilbrook said: “‘I am over the moon to be touring with Squeeze and raising donations for the Trussell Trust.

"We’ve had something of a renaissance in the last few years, and look forward to this continuing.”

Commenting on his solo shows, as well as a run of dates with Wilko Johnson, which raised food and funds for the Trussell Trust, Glenn continued: “I’ve been so humbled and moved by the generosity and compassion of the people coming to the gigs and donating.

"It’s disgraceful that in 2019 people can’t afford to put even the most basic food on the table. So far, more than 1.5 tonnes of food has been raised for those that need it, and I can’t wait to see how much we can achieve when Squeeze tour later in the year.”

Vocalist and guitarist Chris Difford added: “I feel excited about the tour. It’s a great band full of dedicated, hardworking, passionate people and we have a fabulous catalogue of songs to dip in and out of, so I feel completely blessed.

"Like Glenn I can’t wait to see what can be achieved at our shows in the UK this autumn. Glenn very much inspired this idea [to support the food banks] and it beggars belief that people in this day and age have to feed themselves from a food bank.

"I can’t wait to strap on the electric guitar again and sing the songs that got me where I am today.”

At all venues there will be multiple food drop points and collection boxes, where audiences can donate non-perishable food or money.

Food donated at the venues will be collected and distributed to the nearest Trussell Trust food bank. Food banks provide a minimum of three-days’ nutritionally balanced, non-perishable tinned and dried foods that have been donated by the local community.

If possible audience members are asked to check with local food banks to see what supplies are currently needed.

Squeeze will perform at Birmingham Symphony Hall on October 23.

They will be supported by Heaven 17.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.