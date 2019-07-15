The Jacksons boogie at Mostly Jazz, Funk and Soul Festival - review with pictures

The Jacksons rocked up on stage with an opening stomper of Can You Feel It, followed by the barnstorming Blame It On The Boogie, and turned Moseley Park into a disco for Mostly Jazz, Funk and Soul Festival. Oh how we danced.

The veteran band's high-energy, hit-crammed, headlining Friday night set was the perfect start to a great weekend of chill-out music. The Jacksons are a pair of safe hands, certain to delight, guaranteed to deliver, and they did just that.

Dressed in sparkly black jackets, Tito, Jackie, Marlon and Jermaine moved in easy unison through time-tested dance moves, belting out favourites like Enjoy Yourself, Show You The Way To Go and others.

Disappointingly their earliest, arguably best known songs - ABC, I Want You Back, The Love You Save - were cruelly clipped back, confined to a short but sublime 60s' medley. Other songs got the extended treatment: a cracking Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' and the final Shake Your Body Down provided a spirited comeback after a mid-gig lull.

The Jacksons at Mostly Jazz, Funk and Soul Festival. Pictures by: Marion Brennan

A video show halfway through the one hour 20 minute set - a collection of family snapshots and interview soundbites through the years - was difficult to hear but the images spoke loud and clear. This 50th anniversary tour was a celebration of all the Jacksons, Michael included.

The four have continued to defend their late brother's legacy following allegations in a documentary last year that he sexually abused two friends as children. The brilliant but damaged King of Pop was not airbrushed out of the video presentation and he was there in every song they sang.

When all's said and done, the music lives on, and this was a night of infectious, uplifting, divine nostalgia.

Another milestone celebrated at the weekend was the 10th anniversary of the Mostly Jazz, Soul and Funk Festival, now firmly established on the Birmingham social calendar.

The venue is intimate but with acts over the years like Chaka Khan, Nile Rogers, Jimmy Ciff, Candi Stanton, Sister Sledge and, last night, hit-maker Burt Bacharach, this is a serious festival. Long may it groove.