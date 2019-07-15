Frank Turner to play Birmingham

The punk and folk singer/songwriter will put a new twist on his live set up, featuring a solo set followed by an unplugged band performance in seated venues.

Speaking about the format, Frank says: “For this tour, I thought it would be good to give the new album some proper attention, so the first set of mine of the night will be a solo run through some of those songs and stories; once the Souls are up with me, we're playing around with a slightly more stripped back, thoughtful folk approach to some of the older material, which feels different and powerful.

"Looking forward to sharing a slightly different show with everyone for this run.”

The 37-year-old Hampshire artist first rose to fame as the vocalist of post-hardcore band Million Dead before embarking on a primarily acoustic-based career/

To date, Frank has released seven solo albums, three rarities compilation albums, one split album and five EPs.

He is best known for songs such as Long Live the Queen, The Way I Tend To Be, Get Better, The Next Storm, If Ever I Stray and more.

Frank Turner will play Birmingham's Symphony Hall on December 1.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.