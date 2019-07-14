Weston Park grounds turned into nightclub for Classic Ibiza

Classic Ibiza came to Weston-under-Lizard for the first time on Saturday night, with club classics performed live by the Urban Soul Orchestra, DJ Goldierocks and a host of vocalists.

In the first half of the concert, the audience relaxed over a glass of bubbly, enjoyed their picnics or danced in the outdoor setting of Weston Park.

The crowd at Classic Ibiza at Weston Park. Photo: George Heaton

Classic Ibiza at Weston Park. Photo: George Heaton

During the interval DJ Goldierocks turned things up a notch, getting the crowd into the mood before the orchestra and vocalists returned to the stage and the grounds of the stately home turned into an al fresco nightclub with accompanying lasers.

Stephen Hussey, conductor and founder of The Urban Soul Orchestra, said: “What a way to mark our first ever show at Weston Park.

Classic Ibiza at Weston Park. Photo: George Heaton

"The crowd was amazing, the weather was great, and we certainly seemed to strike a chord with the set list.

"We feel thoroughly blessed to be able to bring so much joy to so many people.”