DragonForce to play Birmingham

Formed in 1999, the quintet are best known for songs such as Through the Fire and Flames, Heroes of Our Time, Fury of the Storm, Operation Ground and Pound, Cry Thunder and more.

DragonForce have released seven studio albums, two live albums, one compilation album, one live DVD and one demo.

the group are known for their long and fast guitar solos, fantasy-themed lyrics, and electronic sounds in their music.

DragonForce will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on November 6.

