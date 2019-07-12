Menu

Advertising

DragonForce to play Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

London power metal band DragonForce will play Birmingham later this year.

DragonForce

Formed in 1999, the quintet are best known for songs such as Through the Fire and Flames, Heroes of Our Time, Fury of the Storm, Operation Ground and Pound, Cry Thunder and more.

DragonForce have released seven studio albums, two live albums, one compilation album, one live DVD and one demo.

the group are known for their long and fast guitar solos, fantasy-themed lyrics, and electronic sounds in their music.

DragonForce will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on November 6.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News