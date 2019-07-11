Menu

Zebrahead to play Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Punk rockers Zebrahead will play Birmingham later this year.

The announcement follows the release of the quintet's thirteenth studio album, Brain Invaders. The record is the first from the band to be self-released outside of Japan.

Formed in 1995, the California band are best known for songs such as Falling Apart, Anthem, Rescue Me, Hello Tomorrow, Get Back, All My Friends Are Nobodies, Playmate Of The Year and more.

Zebrahead will play Birmingham's O2 Institute 2 on September 30.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

