Fever 333 to play Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Fever 333 will bring their headline tour to Birmingham later this year.

The three-piece band consists of former Letlive vocalist Jason Aalon Butler, former Chariot guitarist Stephen Harrison and Night Verses drummer Aric Improta.

The group released their debut EP, Made an America, last year before releasing debut album Strength in Numb333rs this year.

They are best known for songs such as Burn It, Made An America, One Of Us, We're Coming In, Walking In My Shoes and more.

Fever 333 will play Birmingham's O2 Institute 2 on November 2.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

