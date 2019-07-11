Fever 333 to play Birmingham

The three-piece band consists of former Letlive vocalist Jason Aalon Butler, former Chariot guitarist Stephen Harrison and Night Verses drummer Aric Improta.

The group released their debut EP, Made an America, last year before releasing debut album Strength in Numb333rs this year.

They are best known for songs such as Burn It, Made An America, One Of Us, We're Coming In, Walking In My Shoes and more.

Fever 333 will play Birmingham's O2 Institute 2 on November 2.

