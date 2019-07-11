Menu

Amon Amarth to bring Berserker world tour to Birmingham

Rebecca Stanley

Celebrated Swedish band Amon Amarth will play Birmingham later this year as part of their world tour.

Amon Amarth

The quintet formed in 1992 taking their name from the Sindarin name of Mount Doom, a volcano in J. R. R. Tolkien′s Middle-earth.

The group have released 11 studio albums, including Berserker released this year.

They are best known for songs such as Pursuit of Vikings, Guardians of Asgaard, Raven's Fight, Death in Fire, The Way of Vikings and more.

Their lyrics mostly deal with Viking mythology and history.

Amon Amarth will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on November 28.

