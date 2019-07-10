Skepta to perform in Birmingham

Joseph Junior Adenuga Jr., better known by his stage name Skepta, first rose to fame as a member of Roll Deep alongside younger brother Jme.

He became one of the founding members of Boy Better Know in 2006. During his time with the collective, Skepta clashed with fellow MC Devilman for the video release Lord of the Mics 2, in what is remembered as one of the biggest clashes in grime history.

The North London musician released his debut studio album Greatest Hits in 2007. Skepta's fourth studio album, Konnichiwa, was released in 2016 to critical acclaim, winning that year's Mercury Prize.

His influence on contemporary British popular culture as a key figure in the grime scene saw him appear on Debrett's 2017 list of the most influential people in the UK.

Skepta will perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy on November 26.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.