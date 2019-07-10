Menu

Reverend And The Makers to play Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Sheffield rockers Reverend And The Makers will play Birmingham this October.

The tour comes in support of the quintet's latest Best Of album.

Formed in 2005, their debut album, The State of Things released in 2007, helped them gain success in Britain and spawned the UK top 10 single Heavyweight Champion of the World.

The band released their second album, A French Kiss in the Chaos, which led to them being invited to support Oasis on their final tour.

Reverend And The Makers will play Birmingham's O2 Institute 2 on October 11.

Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

