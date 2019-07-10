Rammstein to bring first stadium tour to the Midlands

The Berlin sextet will play their first stadium tour to Coventry's Ricoh Arena on June 20.

The news comes following Saturday’s 30,000 strong sell-out and critically lauded show at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes.

Formed in 1994, the band are best known for songs such as Deutschland, Ich Will, Du Hast, Sonne, Ausländer, Radio and more.

Commercially, the band have been very successful, earning many number one albums as well as gold and platinum certifications in countries around the world.

Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday.

