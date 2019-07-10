Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals to play Birmingham

Brandon Paak Anderson, better known by his stage name Anderson .Paak, is an American singer, rapper, songwriter, record producer and multi-instrumentalist from California.

The 33-year-old artist first rose to fame in 2012 with the release of his debut album O.B.E Vol. 1.

He released his second album, Venice, in 2014 followed by Malibu in 2016 that earned the artist a Grammy Award nomination.

The star released Oxnard in 2018 and his latest album, Ventura, earlier this year.

He is accompanied by the band The Free Nationals, who play a variety of instruments such as electric guitar, bass, piano, keyboards and drums and also serve as backing vocalists.

Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on August 22.

