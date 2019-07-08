Wrexham choir named world champions at Llangollen Eisteddfod

Following a week of intense competition, the Choir of the World and Dance Champions of the World were announced on Saturday.

The Pavilion erupted as the groups were named world champions by the Eisteddfod music director Edward-Rhys Harry.

Aled Phillips from the Wrexham-based choir, said: “After months of practice, we’re absolutely delighted to accept this prestigious award. It was a truly unforgettable experience to be able to perform in such an iconic venue alongside world-class talent.

“We have absolutely loved our time in Llangollen, both performing on an international stage and having the chance to meet such inspirational individuals from across the globe. The atmosphere of the International Eisteddfod is indescribable. To be surrounded by peace, friendship and goodwill is an experience we will never forget.

“We are filled with pride and joy to be returning home with not one but two trophies."

Loughgiel Folk Dancers took the Dance Champions of the World title

Following the presentations the concert concluded, as is traditional, with the Pavilion joining hands to sing Auld Lang Syne, bringing the 2019 competitions to a close.

Speaking after the competition, his first as music director, Mr Harry, said: “What a breathtaking competition and inspirational evening from our choral competitors.

“After witnessing such world class performances that left our audience completely stunned, it was clear that the adjudicators really did have a tough decision on their hands in selecting the winners.

“It was incredibly emotional to see the result of months of hard work and preparation unfolding on the Royal Pavilion stage. It was most certainly a tough call, the winners just had the edge over their competitors, displaying emotion and passion in every note and movement.”

“I’d like to thank all of the groups involved in this prestigious competition for their exceptional contribution to this year’s festival and congratulate our winners on their victory.

“The International Eisteddfod attracts globally acclaimed choirs to Llangollen every year, and this year was no different. The performances from John’s Boys Choir were truly captivating."