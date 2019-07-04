Madeleine Peyroux to play Birmingham

The announcement comes following the release of her brand new album, Anthem.

The 45-year-old is an American jazz singer and songwriter who began her career as a teenager on the streets of Paris.

She sang vintage jazz and blues songs before finding mainstream success in 2004 when her album Careless Love sold half a million copies.

The show will also feature guest speaker Emily Barker.

Madeleine Peyroux will perform at Birmingham's Glee Club on July 11.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.