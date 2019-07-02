Jools Holland, Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod - review

It was fitting that the opening concert should be led by esteddfod vice president, Jools, who burst into the Royal Pavilion in a high-energy performance accompanied by his legendary Rhythm and Blues Orchestra on Monday night.

Jools started the night by saying how proud he was to be a patron of the festival and how singing together on stage with his band to make one sound reflected the ethos of the festival – sharing cultures in one world.

Pre-concert entertainment was delivered by platinum-selling, critically acclaimed Irish singer songwriter, Jack Lukeman.

Then the UK’s most popular pianist launched his much anticipated performance playing mesmerising jazz on the piano before being joined on the piano by his younger brother, Christopher Holland, which immediately got the audience clapping.

Jools’ guests included soulful singers Louise Marshall, Mabel Ray, and the dynamic reggae duo who got the whole audience jumping to its feet - Pauline Black and Arthur Gaps.

Returning visitor to Llangollen Eisteddfod and renowned R&B soul diva, Ruby Turner, also joined him. She once again captivated the crowd with her powerful vocals, belting out sensational soul numbers.

Renowned for his showmanship, Holland offered an array of outstanding jazz and blues classics, which ended in the show-stopping hit Enjoy Yourself.

The success of the Eisteddfod’s first evening performance in the scenic town of Llangollen promises another week of quality music from the likes of classical tenor Rolando Villazón and the Gipsy Kings.

The festival will culminate on Sunday, with the Llanfest featuring headline performances from The Fratellis and The Coral.

Tickets for this year’s festival can be purchased online at llangollen.net or via the box office on 01978 862001.