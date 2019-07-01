Reel Big Fish to play Birmingham show

Reel Big Fish was one of the legions of Southern California ska-punk bands to edge into the mainstream.

The group cultivated an underground following that broke into the mainstream in summer 1997 when their single Sell Out became a modern rock radio and MTV favourite.

Their appearance in the movie Baseketball as the half-time band also gained them more fans and helped the band's popularity to grow.

Still fronted by original lead singer and songwriter Aaron Barrett, they continue releasing albums and touring, playing in more and more countries and venues all over the world.

Reel Big Fish will be coming to the O2 Institute in Birmingham on November 12.

They will be supported by Lightyear and Spunge.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.