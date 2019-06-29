Crobot to play Birmingham show

Known for their combination of huge riffs and funk inspired rock and roll, their new release will be available through Mascot Records from August 23, and the band have described it using three words: "meat, strings, and emotion".

Speaking about the record, front man Brandon Yeagley said: "“I think it’s a much darker record, musically, lyrically, and thematically.

“It’s some of the heaviest material we’ve ever done, but it’s also some of the funkiest. We’re widening the Crobot spectrum even more. It’s the catchiest too. It’s less about wizards and dragons and more about everyday turmoil and the struggles of life."

The band will also head out on tour in the UK throughout July where fans can expect to hear cuts from the new album.

Over the years, Crobot have gained a reputation as a stellar live act, with support slots with rock and metal heavyweights Clutch and Anthrax already under their belts.

They will be dropping in to the Institute 2 in Birmingham on Thursday July 25.