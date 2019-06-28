The Libertines to play two dates in Birmingham due to popular demand

The group will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on December 14, as well as an extra date on December 15 due to popular demand.

The announcement comes after the quartet announced the release of their fourth studio album, with an as-yet unknown release date.

Formed in 1997 by frontmen Carl Barât and Pete Doherty, the London indie rockers are best known for hit singles such as Can't Stand Me Now, Don't Look Back Into The Sun, Time for Heroes, What a Waster and more.

The group initially split in 2014 before a one-off reunion in 2010 led to the band reuniting in 2014.

In the same year the group signed a record deal with Virgin EMI Records and release their third studio album, Anthems for Doomed Youth, the fololowing year.

