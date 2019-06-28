Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne hit out at Trump’s use of Crazy Train in campaign video

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have ordered Donald Trump not to use the heavy metal star’s music for his political campaign.

The US president, who is running for re-election in 2020, used Ozzy’s 1980 hit Crazy Train in a video mocking his Democratic rivals.

The clip, posted to the president’s Twitter page on Thursday, opened with footage of the Democratic primary debate that took place the previous evening and which was marred by technical difficulties.

It paired the intro of the debate with the opening of the former Black Sabbath front man’s song, before fading to black ahead of Mr Trump emerging and walking up to a podium.

Sharon has criticised Mr Trump’s use of the song and said he was now “forbidden” from using any more of Ozzy’s music.

Based on this morning’s unauthorized use of @OzzyOsbourne’s “Crazy Train,” we are sending notice to the Trump campaign they are forbidden from using Ozzy’s music in political ads. Maybe @KayneWest (“Gold Digger”), @KidRock (“I Am the Bullgod”) or @TedNugent (“Stranglehold”)allow pic.twitter.com/5ytNoVUgZo — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) June 27, 2019

She tweeted: “Based on this morning’s unauthorized use of @OzzyOsbourne’s Crazy Train, we are sending notice to the Trump campaign they are forbidden from using Ozzy’s music in political ads.”

Advertising

She then suggested Mr Trump could ask some of his prominent supporters such as Kanye West, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent to supply him with music for his campaign.

As of Friday morning UK time, Mr Trump’s video was still online and had 36,000 retweets.

US President Donald Trump has been ordered not to use Ozzy Osbourne’s music for his political campaign (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Trump campaign has been contacted for comment.

Advertising

This is far from the first time the Trump campaign has been warned off the unauthorised use of music.

Artists including Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Prince and Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler have criticised the president for using their tracks.

Pop star Rihanna objected to the use of her 2007 hit Don’t Stop The Music at a Trump rally in November while Pharrell issued a cease-and-desist notice after the president played his song Happy hours after a mass shooting at a synagogue.

Prince’s estate warned Mr Trump about playing the late pop star’s hit Purple Rain at his rallies.

The Rolling Stones also took issue with Mr Trump using their music after he played Start Me Up at an event.