Liam Gallagher to bring arena tour to Birmingham

The announcement comes ahead of the 46-year-old Oasis icon releasing his new studio album, Why Me? Why Not, on September 20.

The singer/songwriter is also set to play Glastonbury Festival tomorrow alongside the likes of The Killers, The Cure, Stormzy, Kylie Minogue, Janet Jackson, Miley Cyrus, George Ezra and more.

He rose to fame as the lead singer of the rock band Oasis, and later served as the singer of Beady Eye, before performing as a solo artist after the break up of both bands.

Liam penned singles Songbird and I'm Outta Time for Oasis, as well as a string of album tracks and B-sides.

His debut solo album, As You Were, was released in 2017, topping the album charts and being certified platinum. It is the ninth-fastest selling debut of the decade within the nation.

Liam Gallagher will play Arena Birmingham on November 12.

Fans who pre-order Why Me? Why Not from Liam’s official store will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale opens at 9am on July 10. General sale commences at 9am on July 12.

