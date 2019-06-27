Queen Symphonic coming to Birmingham

Experience Queen at Birmingham Symphony Hall on February 15 with a rock and symphonic spectacular which will celebrate the work of Queen and feature four rock vocalists who starred in We Will Rock You alongside a five piece rock band symphony orchestra.

The show will include fully symphonic arrangements blended with a live rock band and performers honouring some of the greatest hits of Queen such as Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are the Champions and Crazy Little Thing Called Love.

