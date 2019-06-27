Kate Tempest to perform in Birmingham

British spoken word artist, rapper, poet, novelist and playwright Kate Tempest will be headlining the O2 Institute on October 16, following the release of her third album The Book Of Traps and Lessons.

Since she emerged in 2011, the London-born artist has re-defined what it means to be a wordsmith in today's society and has, to date, published three poetry collections, one book-length poem, a novel, staged three plays and released two other albums.

She has also performed on shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and NPR's Tiny Desk.

