Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler open Black Sabbath exhibition in Birmingham - review with pictures

Those were the words of former Metal Hammer editor and Twin V founder Alexander Milas as rock and metal fans gathered at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery to launch a new exhibition dedicated to the Birmingham icons.

The immersive exhibition, presented by Home of Metal, celebrates Black Sabbath from the perspective of their fans, to show the impact and cultural legacy of the band as pioneers of heavy metal, and to celebrate this unique and significant part of British music heritage.

It features historical photos and memorabilia sourced directly from the Brummie metallers themselves, as well as from avid fans to help document the fifty-year relationship they have with them.

Home of Metal founder and exhibition curator Lisa Meyer welcomed guests to the opening event thanking everyone who helped to make it happen, including Capsule, Arts Council England, Laney Amplification and the Heritage Lottery Fund.

"We have people attending from all over the world, from Mexico to New Zealand and more," she continued, illustrating the far-reaching appeal that Black Sabbath has amassed throughout the years.

As a special treat for the avid rock fans amassed to celebrate the exhibition, Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler spoke to the crowd about the event, as well as the impact Birmingham has had on their work.

Tony and Geezer in a recreation of Tony's studio

"It's fantastic to see our music celebrated in this way," enthused guitarist Tony Iommi.

"It's a great honour for us to be here and it's great to see so many people here."

Bassist Geezer Butler added: "It's incredible, you just don't realise that 50 years has gone by so fast.

"Walking around the exhibition brings back so many memories that I just can't believe were so long ago.

"All the hard work that has gone into it is just overwhelming, to see it really makes you understand what it took to put together.

Chris Hopkins, Curator Lisa Meyer and Steve Knowles with Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler

"It's great so many fans wanted to be involved with it."

But what honoured the duo the most was the fact that the exhibition is taking place in their very hometown and highlighting how the area influenced their work.

"For us, this happening is incredible. Birmingham accepting us and celebrating us really is incredible," Tony told the crowd.

"We never could have imagined that when we started in Aston, we would be involved in something like this," Geezer continued.

Geezer and Tony opening the event

"The whole thing is surreal. This is a place that I used to come as a child - because it was free - and now I'm coming here and seeing Black Sabbath in huge letters in the town."

And Geezer certainly was not exaggerating when he said that seeing that exhibition helps you appreciate the hard work and dedication that went in to putting the exhibition together.

As we walked into the spacious Gas Hall, we were immediately greeted by a towering Black Sabbath logo embellished with gold glitter that had visitors gasping 'wow' in unison.

The exhibition as a whole is similarly jaw-dropping, featuring everything from a bedazzled Black Sabbath motor bike - Tony and Geezer's favourite piece in the exhibition, they revealed - as well as vocalist Ozzy Osbourne's crucifix, Tony's home studio, and outfits worn on stage at some of the band's most infamous shows.

Take a look at our bumper exhibition gallery:

Tony and Geezer opening the event Steve Knowles, from Dudley, with just a small selection of his Black Sabbath shirts Details of the Sabbath themed bike Memorabilia from across the years features in the exhibition Memorabilia from across the years features in the exhibition Hand written lyrics provided by the band Ozzy Osbourne's iconic glasses and cross Items from Ozzy's personal collection Bill Ward's drum Artists were invited to decorate guitar pedals for the exhibition Geezer's stage wear Memorabilia from across the years features in the exhibition Tony Iommi's guitar Daniel Renyard from Shrewsbury, in a section where you can play a guitar Superfan Steve Knowles, from Dudley, with some of his collection donated to the exhibition Steve Knowles with Ozzy Osbourne Memorabilia from across the years features in the exhibition Memorabilia from across the years features in the exhibition Memorabilia from across the years features in the exhibition Memorabilia from across the years features in the exhibition Photos included in the exhibition Photos included in the exhibition Costumes worn by Ozzy Osbourne

One Black Sabbath fan, Stephen Knowles from Dudley, has seen his living room rebuilt in the museum to pay homage to the band, featuring show tickets from across the decades as well as posters abd photos with the band.

The 57-year-old has also donated hundreds of his prized band t-shirts to be displayed in a captivating line-up, reminiscent of a concert crowd.

The spectacle is truly a sight to behold, helping to illustrate the influence that Black Sabbath has had on music fans across the world.

Superfan Steve Knowles, from Dudley, with some of his collection donated to the exhibition

The space features many interactive exhibits to involve the audience, such as a guitar station where visitors can play a few riffs, and video footage from across Black Sabbath's career including interviews with the members in relation to the exhibition.

Speaking ahead of the exhibition, Ozzy stated that he would be nothing without his dedicated fans, and this event helps to include visitors from across the world as the band has done foir the last 50 years.

An absolute must see for all rock and metal fans, this celebratory exhibition helps comfirm Black Sabbath and Birmingham's place on the musical map.

A Sabbath themed bike

Black Sabbath: 50 Years opens today and runs until Sunday, September 29.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.