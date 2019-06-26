Menu

The Interrupters to play Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

California ska punk band The Interrupters will play Birmingham next year.

The Interrupters

The news comes off the back of the quartet's latest album, Gave You Everything, released earlier this year.

Formed in 2011, the group is made up of the three Bivona brothers - Kevin, Justin and Jesse - as well as vocalist Aimee Allen, known as Aimee Interrupter.

They are best known for songs such as She's Kerosene, Take Back the Power, Gave You Everything, Title Holder and more.

The Interrupters will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on January 28.

Support will come from Buster Shuffle.

Tickets till go on sale this Friday at 10am.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

