Live music bar set to open at former Telford restaurant

Albert's Shed has applied to change a former world buffet restaurant in Southwater into a new spot for music fans to enjoy live tunes as well as food and drink, creating 40 jobs in the meantime.

Applying agents MTC Planning and Design Limited said the venue would see 25 full-time jobs and 15 part-time roles created.

Albert’s Shed in Barker Street, Shrewsbury, opened in March 2017 and has since played host to more than 500 musicians, as well as comedians.

Albert's Shed general manager David Gregg said the business' success stemmed from focusing as much on live music as on food and drink, with a dedicated sound stage and professional equipment.

The decision whether or not to approve the application has been delegated to officers at Telford & Wrekin Council.

Consultation has opened, with some of those asked for their views including the nearby Mecca Bingo and Ten Pin Bowling businesses, and the Travelodge.

The consultation period will end on July 8. To view the application in full visit Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number TWC/2019/0489.