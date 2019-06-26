Killswitch Engage to play Birmingham

The announcement coincides with the release of new single Unleashed from the group's upcoming album Atonement, due to be released in August.

Formed in 1999, the Massachusetts metal group are best known for songs such as My Curse, The End of Heartache, Holy Diver, In Due Time, The Arms of Sorrow and more.

The band has released seven studio albums and two live performance albums.

The group has sold over four million records in the U.S. and has been considered notable within American Heavy Metal, and has also been considered one of the earliest leading forces of the metalcore genre.

Killswitch Engage will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on October 19.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

For more information, click here.