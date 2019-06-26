Glastonbury will show England’s Women’s World Cup match

England’s quarter-final clash with Norway at the Women’s World Cup will shown at Glastonbury, organisers have confirmed.

The match – in the French port of Le Havre – will be shown on big screens at the festival’s West Holts stage on Thursday.

England midfielder Georgia Stanway previously tweeted the festival asking for the game to be screened for attendees, including her brother.

We are delighted to be able to announce that – of course! – we’ll be screening The @Lionesses’ Women's World Cup quarter-final against Norway on Thursday, on the West Holts Stage’s big screens. Kick-off is 8pm (@StanwayGeorgia, we’ll look out for your brother!) #TheLionesses pic.twitter.com/8jnVYVbjm2 — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) June 25, 2019

A message from Glastonbury’s Twitter account on Tuesday said its organisers were “delighted” to announce the news and hoped to see her brother in the crowd.

Glastonbury showed the England and Germany fixture in 2010, which came at the knock-out stage of the men’s World Cup.

England lost 4-1 but the screening drew a large audience and left some artists playing to greatly reduced numbers.