Betty Wright to perform Birmingham show

A native and lifelong Miami resident, 65-year-old Wright landed on the music scene as a teenager with the minor hit Girls Can't Do What Guys Can Do.

The singer/songwriter became a star with her 1971 smash Clean Up Woman, that was the highest charting song of Wright's career.

She went on to release songs such as Let Me Be Your Love maker, Shoorah Shoorah, Tonight Is The Night and Where Is The Love.

She is also prominent in regard to the use of whistle register.

The star went on to become an icon for a new generation of singers ranging from Angie Stone to Mary J. Blige and Joss Stone.

Betty Wright will perform at Birmingham's Town Hall on July 20.

