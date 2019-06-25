Charli XCX to play Birmingham

The tour comes after the 26-year-old singer/songwriter announced her first album in five years, Charli.

The London musician first rose to fame in 2008 when she began posting songs on MySpace, before being discovered by a promoter who invited her to perform at warehouse raves and partoies.

In 2013, the star featured on Icona Pop collaboration I Love It, which became an international hit. She went on to release her debut album, True Romance, the same year.

She is best known for hit songs such as Boys, Boom Clap, 1999, Break The Rules, After the Afterparty, Five In The Morning and more.

Charli XCX will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on October 28.

