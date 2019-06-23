Martin Kemp, Back to the 80s, Robin 2, Bilston - review

Of course those singing and dancing the night away were no longer teenagers.

But it felt like we'd been transported back to one of the best decades for music when Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp took his Black Country audience for a trip down memory lane on Saturday night.

The musician and actor brought his Back to the 80s DJ set to the Robin 2 in Bilston and he went down a storm with the packed crowd.

Martin Kemp at the Robin 2, Bilston

We know the 80s may have produced a few cheesy numbers, but for those of us in our 40s and 50s it also delivered some memorable pop hits that make you want to sing along as if you are back in your school days.

The temperature was as hot inside as out as Kemp took to the decks to spin some of the greatest hits.

The silver fox whipped up a frenzy with his audience - predominately female, although there were plenty of men there also enjoying a good sing and dance to the 80s anthems.

Classic hits such as Queen's Don't Stop Me Now and House of Fun by Madness put everyone firmly in the party mood, while tracks from Chaka Khan and Wham had the audience showing off their moves.

Kemp, dressed in white jeans and a white patterned shirt, stepped away from the decks during most songs to sing and engage with the crowd as he shared his love of 80s music.

Relax from Frankie Goes to Hollywood and Come on Eileen by Dexys Midnight Runners were other top tunes which went down well - but of course it was Spandau Ballet's very own Gold which got the biggest cheer of the night as the crowd sang along to every word of the song.

Kemp finished his set with The Proclaimers I'm Gonna Be (500 miles) before telling the Bilston crowd they'd been fantastic. And judging from the reaction they'd had a pretty fantastic night too.

You really can't beat a bit of the 80s.