Your chance to win festival tickets

To celebrate this closing party, the Shropshire Star is giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to the festival.

Two lucky runners-up will also be selected to receive an event Family Ticket, which will give two adults and three children access to the field and iconic Pavilion for a whole day of their choice, between Wednesday July 3 and Saturday, July 6. Family Day Pass tickets do not include access to Llanfest or evening concerts.

The Fratellis

The influential band from the Wirral, The Coral, will fill the International Pavilion with perfectly-crafted songs as well as renowned classics including Dreaming of You, Pass it On and In the Morning, while award-winning Scottish band The Fratellis, will provide an electrifying finale as they perform Chelsea Dagger and Whistle For The Choir.

With performances on the field from 2pm, the International Eisteddfod will welcome an eclectic mix of rock, pop and indie bands and vocalists before the headliners take to the main stage to end the festival with a bang!

Our winners can also enjoy performances from the world’s most famous music club, The Cavern Club, Liverpool, as well as platinum-selling indie rockers The Pigeon Detectives with the likes of This is an Emergency and Take Her Back, and nineties power pop rock trio Dodgy, with their nostalgic hits Staying out for the Summer and Good Enough.

For your chance to win, simply email your name, address, postcode and telephone number by noon on Wednesday, June 26 to caroline.jones@mnamedia.co.uk with the subject Tickets Competition.

Llanfest is the finale to this year’s Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and will rock the Royal International Pavilion on Sunday, July 7 from 2pm.

Terms and conditions: Entrants must be aged 18 years or over. Closing time and date for entries is 12 noon Wednesday, June 26, 2019. The first entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the prize. Prizes are non-transferable and there are no cash/prize alternatives. Employees (or immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies may NOT enter. The Editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.

