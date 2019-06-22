Menu

Advertising

Westlife at Birmingham Arena - in PICTURES

Music | Published:

Westlife returned to Birmingham to relive their biggest hits as part of their Twenty Tour.

Westlife at Birmingham Arena. Photo: Michelle Martin.

Westlife at Birmingham Arena. Photo: Michelle Martin.

Westlife at Birmingham Arena. Photo: Michelle Martin.

Westlife at Birmingham Arena. Photo: Michelle Martin.

Westlife at Birmingham Arena. Photo: Michelle Martin.

Westlife at Birmingham Arena. Photo: Michelle Martin.

Westlife at Birmingham Arena. Photo: Michelle Martin.

Westlife at Birmingham Arena. Photo: Michelle Martin.

Westlife at Birmingham Arena. Photo: Michelle Martin.

Westlife at Birmingham Arena. Photo: Michelle Martin.

Westlife at Birmingham Arena. Photo: Michelle Martin.

Westlife at Birmingham Arena. Photo: Michelle Martin.

Westlife at Birmingham Arena. Photo: Michelle Martin.

Westlife at Birmingham Arena. Photo: Michelle Martin.

Westlife at Birmingham Arena. Photo: Michelle Martin.

Westlife at Birmingham Arena. Photo: Michelle Martin.

Westlife at Birmingham Arena. Photo: Michelle Martin.

Westlife at Birmingham Arena. Photo: Michelle Martin.

Celebrating their 20th anniversary, the boy band, consisting of Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily, treated screaming fans to a two-hour mix of hits, previews of new songs and some choice covers, including a medley of Queen favourites.

The tour is the boys’ first in the UK for seven years. They headline Birmingham Arena again tonight and on Sunday.

Music Entertainment In photos

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News