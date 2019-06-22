Advertising
Westlife at Birmingham Arena - in PICTURES
Westlife returned to Birmingham to relive their biggest hits as part of their Twenty Tour.
Celebrating their 20th anniversary, the boy band, consisting of Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily, treated screaming fans to a two-hour mix of hits, previews of new songs and some choice covers, including a medley of Queen favourites.
The tour is the boys’ first in the UK for seven years. They headline Birmingham Arena again tonight and on Sunday.
