New music event coming to Birmingham

Set across two stages and catered for the indie-pop enthusiast, Shimmer Sounds' line-up boasts headliners Temples along with The Blinders and Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard.

Further acts are yet to be announced.

One of the event organisers, Joff Hall of The MJR Group, said: “We were thrilled with the reaction to Shimmer Sounds’ debut at Tramshed last year.

"So much so, we’ve decided to branch out to Birmingham in 2019. We hope to bring back the all-day music event, showcasing the very best indie music talent, even bigger and better this time round.

"Digbeth is one of the most unique and vibrant creative-quarters in the UK and we’re excited to bring something varied to the city”

Shimmer Sounds will come to The Mill on November 17.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.