Level 42, The Human League, The Vamps and more: Solihull Summer Fest set to return

The two-day event will see performances from Level 42, The Vamps, Heather Small, Sugar Hill Gang, The Human League, The Proclaimers, Bad Manners and more.

Now in its fourth year, thousands are expected to descend on Tudor Grange Park for the event.

Festival director, Terry Runcorn, said: “Come along and experience all the fun and excitement of a festival on your doorstep! It’s fantastic to think we are now in our fourth year and are becoming such a popular fixture in the local and wider music festival entertainment scene.

“We always try to ensure that there is something for everyone to enjoy – and this is promising to be our biggest and best Solihull Summer Fest yet.”

Exclusive VIP tickets are available and include entry in to the VIP area, which includes a VIP garden, VIP bar and cocktail station, luxury toilets and Gold Circle access to the front of the stage.

Solihull Summer Fest will take place from July 27 to 28.

