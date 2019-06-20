Bloodstock Festival 2019: Black Country and Shropshire bands win spaces at metal festival

Wolverhampton's Elyrean and Wrexham group Scars Of Remembrance competed in the Metal 2 The Masses competition, winning a chance to play the New Blood Stage at the three-day Catton Park event.

They will be joined by the likes of Grand Elder, Anakim, Blind Divide, Fear Bound and Lost In Lavender Town at the festival.

The festival has also announced acts set to play the Jagermeister Stage, including Skypilot, Graves, Beggar, Black Shuck, Foul Body Autopsy, Jailbirds and Womenowar.

They will perform alongside the likes of headliners Sabaton, Parkway Drive and Scorpions across the weekend.

Bloodstock Festival will take place from August 8 to 11.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.