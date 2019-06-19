JoJo Siwa to bring first UK tour to Birmingham

The pop superstar said: “I’m so excited to bring my tour to the UK – it’s one of my favourite places to visit and I can’t wait to see everyone.

"Thank you so much Nickelodeon and AEG for helping this dream come true - we’re going to have the best time ever.”

The 16-year-old is a YouTube personality, singer, dancer, entrepreneur, social media influencer, New York Times bestselling author and star on Nickelodeon’s Lip Sync Battle Shorties.

She currently has more than 8.4 million followers on Instagram, 17.5 million followers on TikTok, 430,000 Twitter followers, almost 580,000 likes on Facebook, and on YouTube, 9.7 million subscribers with more than 2.3 billion views

Her hugely popular single Boomerang has been viewed almost 709 million times and is RIAA certified platinum, while Kid in a Candy Store is RIAA certified gold, “Hold The Drama.

JoJo has also released two EPs, Celebrate and D.R.E.A.M.

The pop star just launched her first animated shorts series, The JoJo and BowBow Show Show starring Siwa and her dog BowBow.

She also works alongside Nick Cannon in Nickelodeon’s hit competition series Lip Sync Battle Shorties and has starred in various Nickelodeon live-action series including School of Rock and The Thundermans.

Siwa performed at Nickelodeon’s 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards and has won two blimps for Favourite Viral Music Artist in 2017 and Musical YouTube Creator in 2018. This summer, she performed at Nickelodeon’s 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico.

JoJo Siwa will perform at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on November 2.

Tickets go on sale from 10am this Friday.

For more information, click here.