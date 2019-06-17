Advertising
Foals, The Mill, Digbeth - in photos
Indie rockers Foals wowed crowds in Birmingham this weekend with two performances at The Mill.
The Oxford quartet treated fans to songs from their extensive back catalogue, including Sunday, My Number, Spanish Sahara, Exits, Mountains at My Gates, Inhaler and more.
The quartet formed in 2005 and have toured internationally, including festivals such as Glastonbury, Coachella and Roskilde festivals.
They have won a number of awards, including best live act at the 2013 Q Awards while producers Alan Moulder and Flood were awarded UK Producer Of The Year for their work on the album Holy Fire.
Foals are set to release their fifth and sixth consecutive albums, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part One and Part Two this year.
