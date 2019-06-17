Menu

Foals, The Mill, Digbeth - in photos

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Indie rockers Foals wowed crowds in Birmingham this weekend with two performances at The Mill.

Foals. Photo by: Adriana Vasile

The Oxford quartet treated fans to songs from their extensive back catalogue, including Sunday, My Number, Spanish Sahara, Exits, Mountains at My Gates, Inhaler and more.

Foals. Photo by: Adriana Vasile
Foals. Photo by: Adriana Vasile

The quartet formed in 2005 and have toured internationally, including festivals such as Glastonbury, Coachella and Roskilde festivals.

Foals. Photo by: Adriana Vasile

Foals. Photo by: Adriana Vasile

Foals. Photo by: Adriana Vasile

Foals. Photo by: Adriana Vasile

Foals. Photo by: Adriana Vasile

Foals. Photo by: Adriana Vasile

Foals. Photo by: Adriana Vasile

Foals. Photo by: Adriana Vasile

Foals. Photo by: Adriana Vasile

Foals. Photo by: Adriana Vasile

Foals. Photo by: Adriana Vasile

Foals. Photo by: Adriana Vasile

They have won a number of awards, including best live act at the 2013 Q Awards while producers Alan Moulder and Flood were awarded UK Producer Of The Year for their work on the album Holy Fire.

Foals. Photo by: Adriana Vasile
Foals. Photo by: Adriana Vasile

Foals are set to release their fifth and sixth consecutive albums, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part One and Part Two this year.

Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

