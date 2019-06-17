Classical music comes to life as top musicians delight crowds at festival

The four-day event featured an impressive line-up of internationally acclaimed soloists, and began on Wednesday, June 5 with the English Haydn String Quartet.

Seasoned musicians including Mark Baigent, Simon Standage and Robert Percival took to the stage at a number of the town's venues throughout the event, including St Leonard’s Church and St Mary’s Church in Bridgnorth as well as the country church of Acton Round.

The grand opening concert was a spectacle to behold as Mark Baigent played an oboe concerto by Dittersdorf before symphonies by C P E Bach and Haydn were performed by the English Haydn Festival Orchestra – under the baton of the conductor, Steven Devine.

The young Consone String Quartet were the highlight for many, returning to the festival for the first time performing in a bigger venue.

Organiser Lindy MacDonald, said: “We’ve once again had a number of outstanding acts both new and returning play at this year's festival. In particular, we were delighted to welcome back the young, very talented quartet that thrilled the audiences both last year and this year, the Consone String Quartet.

"They performed last year and we’re happy to say we put them in a bigger venue this year.”

The world renowned Salomon Quartet performed at Morville Church on Saturday, before the Grand Festival Finale in St Mary’s Church saw a Sinfonia Concertante by Viotti performed by Simon Standage on violin, Ada Witczyk on violin, Eva Cabellero on flute, Mark Baigent on oboe and Robert Percival on bassoon.

The concert concluded with the ever popular Drum Roll Symphony by Haydn.