Taking Back Sunday, O2 Institute, Birmingham - review

Hundreds of rock fans braved the rain to queue around the streets of Birmingham to get into the O2 Institute and witness the New York quartet do what they do best - and that's bring the house down.

To add an extra layer of fun to the evening, the band were in the party mood. Celebrating 20 years since their formation, the group treated eager fans to a rendition of their debut album, Tell All Your Friends, in full.

The first tell-tale notes of You Know How I Do signalled the rockers' entrance to the stage, and a whirlwind of limbs accompanied as the entire crowd turned into a sea of dancing bodies.

This energy was matched effortlessly on stage, with vocalist Adam Lazarra swinging his hips and the microphone into the air with glee. The entire band - completed by guitarist and keyboard player John Nolan, drummer Mark O'Connell and bassist Shaun Cooper - harnessed the same unstoppable energy as nuclear reactors, though thankfully nowhere near as devastating when unleashed.

Adam's gritty and powerful vocals breathed passion into every iconic lyrics, from the 'best friends means I pulled the trigger' of There's No 'I' in 'Team, to the 'this is me with the words on the tip of my tongue' of Timberwolves At New Jersey. The enigmatic vocalist successfully captured the raw essence of the iconic emo album, and retold it in a nostalgia-filled show that had the whole room singing along from start to finish.

Hit rolled into hit as the band rolled through Bike Scene, You're So Last Summer, and smash hit Cute Without the 'E' (Cut from the Team) that saw the whole room vibrating with energy. Each hit was executed pitch perfectly by the band, with the drums thumping, bass pulsing, and guitars soaring in harmony.

Taking Back Sunday have always been captivating to watch, but this show harnessed the sheer power and love the group has for making music, and channelled it like never before.

Once the last notes of Head Club reverberated around the room, the band dived into a second set comprised of their most-loved hits.

A Decade Under the Influence marked the start of this exciting performance, followed by the likes of Error: Operator, What's It Feel Like to Be a Ghost?, Liar (It Takes One to Know One), Set Phasers to Stun, and emotional ballad My Blue Heaven.

The crowd laughed, screamed, and even cried to these anthemic hits that shaped a generation of music lovers. It's easy to forget how many amazing songs Taking Back Sunday have penned across two decades, but it's impossible not to head-bang and dance along to the intoxicating choruses and memorable lyrics as they're played live right in front of you.

Ending on a rousing rendition of MakeDamnSure, Taking Back Sunday left the room breathless - and not just from the none-stop dancing.

Everything about the show was perfected. From the enchanting sound to the enthralling setlist, the band had put together a show with die-hard fans in mind.

Tell All Your Friends - Taking Back Sunday are still at the top of their game.