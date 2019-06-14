Kaiser Chiefs to bring arena tour to Birmingham

The band have also announced the release of anthemic new song People Know How To Love One Another, the lead single from the Kaiser Chiefs’ forthcoming new album Duck.

The Brit Award-winning Leeds quartet are best known for hit songs such as Ruby, I Predict A Riot, Oh My God, Everyday I Love You Less and Less, Never Miss a Beat and more.

Kaiser Chiefs band formed in 2000 under the name Parva, and went on to release one studio album, 22, in 2003.

Parva changed their name in the same year, and released their debut album Employment in 2004.

They will be supported by indie rockers Razorlight on the tour.

Formed in 2006, the London quartet are best known for songs such as America, Golden Touch, In The Morning, Somewhere Else, Before I Fall to Pieces, Wire to Wire and more.

The group has released four studio albums with the latest, Olympus Sleeping, released last year.

Kaiser Chiefs will play Arena Birmingham on January 25.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on June 21.

