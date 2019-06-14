Drownload: Rock fans leave Download Festival before its started due to rain and mud

Campers began arriving at the Donnington Park on Wednesday, with some taking to social media to post about the conditions of the festival site.

Reports have included pictures of the muddy fields, as well as revellers saying they were leaving early after what was described as 'biblical' mud.

One festival goer said she left the festival because of the thick mud caused by the downpours.

Samantha Gibben told MailOnline: “We had a perfectly watertight tent. Nothing was leaking. But left because of the mud. It's that bad less than a day in.

“I'll never survive. My hips were dislocating from slipping on the mud as we walked in even with wellies. I can't handle it.”

The three-day music festival begins today and will see performances from the likes of Def Leppard, Slipknot, Tool, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Die Antwoord, Smashing Pumpkins and more.

Blue Camp: by choosing to go to the portaloos you are fully taking your life into your own hands, if you haven’t yet arrived pack your armbands, you’ll need them pic.twitter.com/DBcdaJRNBX — abbie🐝 (@R0binHood_) June 13, 2019

Someones having a bad day at download Festival. Drownload?? #DL2019 pic.twitter.com/JB2K3ot79n — Sine Hamilton (@HamiltonSine) June 13, 2019

One music fan said she spent £600 on the trip but had to head back home due to the weather.

Kelly Dawson told NME: “So we travelled home last night, we got in at 4am. Gutted is an understatement for how I feel about leaving.

"We couldn’t have afforded a hotel, we couldn’t afford to drive home and then back up today.

"We made the very difficult decision to leave. And to all those who have made the same decision, I’m so sorry you felt the same way.

Ridiculous mud at Download festival pic.twitter.com/LUl94NIFwn — C E Catering (@AmazingHogroast) June 13, 2019

"We wanted to save ourselves, our clothes, our belongings before they got drenched and ruined.

“We only had a single skin tent (our fault completely) which honestly didn’t help but I’ve seen that even double skin tents have been having issues.”

Travel disruption has also plagued the festival, with representative tweeting their thanks to fans making their way to the site.

The post said: "Hey Downloaders! Gosh. Yesterday was tough.

"Amazing that all of you here got in and set up despite the bibilical rain we had.

Despite the weather, you guys still ROCK! 🌧🤘 If you're still to arrive at #DL2019 please take note of info below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/IdRz0duVCM — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) June 13, 2019

"A big thank you to all of you for keeping up the amazing Download spirit. No one is tougher than you guys."

Arena gates open at 12pm today to mark the start of the live music and entertainment at the festival.

For more information on Download Festival, click here.