Be At One Birmingham to launch first ever in-house band

Birmingham cocktail bar Be At One will launch their first ever in-house band today.

Inspired by Glee and Sister Act 2 the Be At One Band will be performing at Be At One venues in Hammersmith, Liverpool and Birmingham as part of their #DontStopBelieving tour.

To coincide with the event, Be At One are offering the chance to win a trip to New York, including a day spent in a recording studio.

The bar has also created a series of themed cocktails to mark the occasion, including Resting Peach Face, Hedge Fund, and the French Martini.

The show will take place tonight from 6.30pm at Be At One Birmingham.

For more information, click here.

