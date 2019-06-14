Be At One Birmingham to launch first ever in-house band

Inspired by Glee and Sister Act 2 the Be At One Band will be performing at Be At One venues in Hammersmith, Liverpool and Birmingham as part of their #DontStopBelieving tour.

To coincide with the event, Be At One are offering the chance to win a trip to New York, including a day spent in a recording studio.

The bar has also created a series of themed cocktails to mark the occasion, including Resting Peach Face, Hedge Fund, and the French Martini.

The show will take place tonight from 6.30pm at Be At One Birmingham.

For more information, click here.