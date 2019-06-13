Of Monsters and Men to play Birmingham

The announcement comes ahead of the multi-platinum Icelandic quintet releasing their new album, Fever Dream.

The group formed in 2010 and won the Músíktilraunir, an annual battle of the bands competition in Iceland.

They released their debut album, My Head Is an Animal, in 2011 that reached number one in Australia, Iceland, Ireland and the U.S. Rock and Alternative Charts.

Of Monsters and Men won the 2013 European Border Breakers Awards.

They are best known for songs such as Little Talks, Dirty Paws, King and Lionheart, Love Love Love, Crystals and more.

Of Monsters and Men will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on October 28.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am this Friday.

