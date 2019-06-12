Billy Ocean's Birmingham show cancelled

A statement from promoters says: "Sadly, due to unforeseen circumstances the Billy Ocean – Birmingham Digbeth Arena show is no longer going ahead on Friday, July 5."

No further information has been released at this time.

The star is set to perform a string of dates in Australia from June 15 to 24 before his first UK date in Exeter on June 29.

The 69-year-old recording artist is best known for hit songs such as Caribbean Queen, Love Really Hurts Without You, Suddenly, There'll Be Sad Songs and When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going.

The Trinidadian-English musician won the Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for Caribbean Queen, and in 1987 was nominated for the BRIT Award for Best British Male Artist.

In 2002, the University of Westminster awarded Ocean an honorary doctorate of music. In 2010, Ocean was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the MOBO Awards.

Billy has sold more than 30 million records and is the biggest black recording star Britain has ever produced.