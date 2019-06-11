Life Of Agony to play Birmingham

The announcement comes in support of the quartet's sixth studio album, The Sound Of Scars, set to be released this year.

Formed in 1989, the New York metal band are best known for songs such as Through and Through, Bad Seed, Other Side of the River, This Time, Weeds, River Runs Red and more.

The group split in 2002 before reforming in 2003 for two sold-out shows at New York's Irving Plaza. They once again split in 2012 before reforming once more in 2014.

They have performed with a variety of acts, including Metallica, Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Foo Fighters, The Red Hot Chilli Peppers and more.

Life Of Agony will perform at The Mill in Birmingham on October 25.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.