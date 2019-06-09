Sir Rod Stewart rocks Wolverhampton: Review and pictures of Molineux gig

The rain held off, the sun even came out and the packed Wolves stadium was treated to a concert that will live long in the memory.

Personally, it was my first experience of seeing Rod live and it has to be said the build-up to gig in the pubs around the city centre was almost as good as the performance itself.

To say Wolverhampton was buzzing would be a huge understatement.

Sir Rod Stewart performed at Wolves' Molineux Stadium. Picture: Tim Thursfield

Rod’s hardcore fans are something else and everyone was rocking and swaying in the boozers.

My wife Kelly and I must have chatted to about five different sets of people who were all eagerly awaiting the live show.

Their love for Rod poured out as they assured us we would be treated to a great night.

Every pub was pumping out his greatest hits and it just got us all right in the mood – and we were not disappointed.

As expected, the queues around the stadium were horrendous and we actually missed the very start trying to get in but as soon as we landed, Young Turks was blasting out from the stage.

What a great song that is and it had us all cheering, singing and dancing. The queues were soon forgotten.

Tonight’s the Night (how many times have we used that pun during the build-up this concert?) to enjoy yourself, was the message.

At 74-years of age, Rod’s voice, stage presence and enthusiasm has not waned at all. He is clearly a top performer who loves doing what his does – and boy does he do it well.

It can be easy to forget just how many wonderful tracks he has sung over the last five or six decades. His personal collection of smash hits is pretty mind-blowing and yet he still keeps coming back with more.

His new album, Blood Red Roses, which shares the same name as his stadium tour, is brilliant.

Having had it on repeat at home during the run up to the Molineux gig, it has become engrained on my brain.

To be honest, had he just performed that album live I would have been happy but of course he rolled out plenty of his classics, such Forever Young.

What a great track that is. Simple drums, acoustic guitar and bass give way to Rod’s unique and clear-cut voice. It’s a feel-good song that makes you smile while you listen to it.

Rod’s affinity for the armed forces is also renowned and when the huge screens started beaming out images of soldiers going over-the-top and into battle, it was a really touching moment.

We all appreciate our armed forces and it’s nice when someone so famous pays them the respect they deserve, which was exactly what Rhythm of My Heart did.

A wonderful moment, particularly so close to the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Then it was time to up the tempo again, with all-time classics Maggie May and Sweet Little Rock and Roller.

It woke the crowd up, let alone Maggie, and got us all rock and rolling in good old-fashioned seventies style.

Sometimes a good cover song is what the night needs, and Rod’s rendition of Etta James’ I’d Rather Go Blind is something else.

Rod’s stripped back performances are arguably better than his all-out rock efforts.

And when a harpist was wheeled out for The First Cut is the Deepest, it was another moment to treasure.

With the sun setting and Molineux turning dark, the phones – rather than lighters – were out as the singer again slowed everything down for I Don't Want to Talk About It, which was pretty poignant as it's the song my in law, Gary and Donna, have chosen to have played as their first dance - as I'm sure many others have too.

Twistin’ the Night Away followed, which got everyone up an out of their seats again to have another good boogie, before he settled us back down with Sailing, which needs no introduction.

Every music fan in the world loves that song.

As the crowd exited the stadium, we all left feeling very sexy and very fulfilled.

It’s been more than 10 years since Molineux last hosted a live concert.

Let’s hope they don’t leave it so long again.