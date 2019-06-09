Birmingham gig promotes new Danny Vaughn album

The 14-track album, called Myths, Legends And Lies, draws together many years of influences and inspiration on the rock scene. It will be released via Townsend Music on Friday.

Vaughn rose to prominence via his involvement with Waysted in the mid-80s before his flourishing voice-work with melodic rockers Tyketto.

And the talented vocalist and experienced multi-instrumentalist is about to launch his first solo album in 11 years.

“It's an album I've been talking about making for more than 14 years,” he said. “It's a bunch of songs I call my orphans: they're a group of numbers, collected over decades, that I never found a proper home for.

“This is the music I make when left to my own devices. When there is no schedule to satisfy and no target audience to audition for."

Myths, Legends and Lies is an album whose roots lie in Danny’s musical influences.

“As songwriters and musicians grow older they are continually exposed to different forms of music, types of instruments, sounds and timbres," he added. "There is so much out there to excite and inspire us.

“Myths, Legends And Lies is a result of that, and also of having been brought up in a family with a strong storytelling tradition. As a child my parents read to me almost every night. Greek mythology, The Lord of the Rings, The Stories of the Monkey King and Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes: all resound inside of me with the sound of my parents’ voices.

Advertising

"They allowed me to paint my own mental pictures and that’s what I hope these songs will do for the listener.”

But it wasn't all smooth going. And the record nearly never saw the light of day.

“I became a victim of the PledgeMusic difficulties,” he said. “Looking back, perhaps the headache caused by PledgeMusic was actually a blessing. It gave me the push and impulse I probably needed to get the job done and it also made me realise, more than anything, that the fans are on my side and they are indispensable and significant.”

And those fans will get to hear the tracks live when Danny Vaughn arrives at Birmingham's The Asylum on August 30. Tickets, priced at £12, are available here.