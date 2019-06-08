Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler to take part in exclusive exhibition event in Birmingham

Those who purchase gold tickets to the Black Sabbath 50 Years exhibition at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery will be invited to watch the Brummie rockers talk to MOJO Rocks' Phil Alexander about the event.

Limited to just 100 tickets, attendees will also receive a goodie bag that includes a rare limited edition poster signed by the duo.

Ticket holders also get access to a private late night viewing of the exhibition and a complimentary drink for the special event that takes place on Wednesday, June 26.

The exhibition, curated by Home of Metal and Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, will look at the 50 year legacy of the Brummie metal icons, their global success and dedicated fans.

It will run from Wednesday, June 26 through to Sunday, September 29 at the city centre venue.

Iconic artefacts and personal items, such as photographs, fans’ gifts, stage costumes and jewellery, plus more, will be on loan from the band members themselves as part of the collection.

In addition, the show will include Black Sabbath memorabilia stretching back to the 70s, ranging from gig tickets and mixtapes, to motorbikes and battle jackets provided by the group's dedicated fanbase.

The exhibition will also showcase Black Sabbath’s Birmingham roots with photographs, posters, tickets and programmes from local venues that were instrumental in the band’s early success.

Also, a collection of more than 3,000 commissioned portraits of Metal fans from countries as far afield as the USA, Botswana, Eygpt, Indonesia and Japan will throw light on this huge global community, one which Spotify recently identified as the most loyal across all music genres.

To buy tickets, click here.