Emeli Sandé to play Birmingham

The multi-platinum, award-winning singer/songwriter announced the news ahead of the release of her third studio album, Real Life, later this year.

The 32-year-old music star first rose to prominence in 2009 featruing on Chipmunk track Diamon rings.

Her debut album Our Version of Events, released in 2012, was the biggest selling album of that year and the second biggest of 2013.

The album also broke the chart record for the most consecutive weeks inside the Top 10, breaking the 50-year record previously held by The Beatles.

The singer has won numerous accolades including four Brit Awards and in 2018 was awarded an MBE for services to Music.

Emeli Sandé will play Birmingham Symphony Hall on December 2.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.